US State Deptt clarifies travel ban amid rumours

WASHINGTON – The State Department has issued an important clarification regarding the travel ban on different countries including Pakistan.

Tammy Bruce, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State said on Monday that no official decision has been made regarding imposing a potential travel ban on over 40 nations in the world.

“First of all, there is no list,” confirmed Bruce and added that what’s being looked at over the last couple of days is not the list that exists, but there is an ongoing review.

But what has being touted as something as an item through the State Department just simply isn’t the case, the spokesperson said.

It bears mentioning that a category-wise list also went viral on social media a few days ago highlighting countries which could face travel ban by the Trump administration.

As per media reports, the first group comprises ten countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea, adding that they would face a full visa suspension.

Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan are in the second group that would face partial suspensions as per the list which is not official.

The third group comprises 26 countries, including Pakistan and Belarus, which are being considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments do not address the deficiencies within 60 days.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has also said that the government would take up the issue of potential travel ban with the Trump administration.