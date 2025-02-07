Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium reopens with Glitzy ceremony ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Gaddafi Stadium Lahore saw grand opening ceremony which added glamour and glitz to Friday evening as fans enjoy music and light show.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the event marks a key milestone as the country prepares to host the prestigious Champions Trophy. Several federal ministers, assembly members, and notable figures, highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance sports infrastructure.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also graced the occasion, emphasizing the provincial government’s strong support for the project.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium Opening Ceremony

The Stadium in country’s cultural capital is set to host Champions Trophy, with stadium set to feature seven matches, including the final. The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will also see matches taking place in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The event features music, dance, fireworks, and a light show, with free entry for the public. The PCB has invited artists like Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig for performances. The newly upgraded Stadium now brighter LED lights, large scoreboards, improved seating, and enhanced facilities, including 10,000 additional seats. These upgrades aim to provide a world-class cricketing experience. Under Naqvi’s leadership, the stadium was transformed into a modern venue in just 117 days.

The renovation of Gaddafi Stadium signifies not just a sporting achievement but also a step forward in strengthening the nation’s sports legacy, as Pakistan eagerly awaits the return of this prestigious tournament.