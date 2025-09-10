Pre-orders for iPhone 17 series begin in Pakistan – Check official prices

LAHORE – Apple has launched its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air with more powerful camera system, cutting-edge technology and breakthrough design.

Following the launch, Yellowstone, the official Apple partner in Pakistan, has started receiving pre-orders from today (Wednesday) while the delivery is expected to begin in the South Asian country in first week of October 2025.

The pre-orders can be placed with 50% payment while the remaining amount will be paid at the time of delivery, the company said.

Those interested in pre-bookings for iPhone 17 series can contact Yellowstone through email and Whatsapp.

The Yellowstone is yet to reveal the official prices of iPhone 17 series in Pakistan while Apple has revealed official rates in dollars during the launch of the new smartphone.

iPhone 17 Official Prices

iPhone 17 is available starting with 256GB of storage — double the entry storage from the previous generation — and a 512GB option, in five beautiful colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The price of iPhone 17 with 256GB stands at $799 while it is $999 for 512GB variant.

iPhone 17 Air Prices

256GB – $999

512GB – $1199

1TB – $1399

iPhone 17 Pro Prices

256GB – $1099

512GB – $1299

1TB – $1499

iPhone 17 Pro Max

256GB – $1199

512GB – $1399

1TB – $1599

2TB – $1999