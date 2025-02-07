Pakistan’s New Kit for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 raises excitement among fans

LAHORE – Pakistan’s 2025 ICC Champions Trophy kit has been unveiled with an exciting new design, which is a bold tribute to cricketing legacy of cricket-loving nation.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially revealed the national team’s jersey for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, sparking excitement among cricket fans worldwide. The new design features vibrant neon green with dark green accents, symbolizing Pakistan’s proud cricketing legacy.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy KIT 2025

The much-anticipated tournament is set to start on February 19, with Men in Green facing Kiwis in the opening match. As both the host nation and the defending champions, the South Asian nation is eager to make a strong statement and defend its title in front of a home crowd.

With anticipation building, cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to the tournament, hoping for a thrilling contest between the world’s top teams. The Champions Trophy promises to be an exciting showcase of global cricket talent.

Champions Trophy is set to start on February 19 in port city of Karachi, while final is set for March 9. After a long gap since the 2017 edition, the tournament returns with eight teams. India is not coming to Pakistan, and matches will be held in UAE.

The tournament will feature groups of four teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Pakistan’s National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium are undergoing upgrades to host the event, while a pre-tournament tri-series will test the facilities. India and Pakistan will face each other on February 23 in Dubai. The final will be held in Lahore unless India reaches it, in which case it will move to Dubai.