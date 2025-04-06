Countering terror together

THE regional spread of terrorism and extremism over the years has inflicted deep agony on humanity.

These threats gravely endanger peace, hinder development and jeopardize the life and property of individuals.

Combating terrorism forcefully and advancing de-radicalization efforts is a shared responsibility of the international community and essential to safeguarding the human rights of peaceful citizens.

China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and extremism as well as the application of double standards in counterterrorism.

It rejects the practice of linking terrorism and extremism to specific countries, ethnicities or religions.

Instead, it advocates for a comprehensive approach that ad-dresses both the symptoms and root causes—by targeting terrorist activities and eliminating poverty—so that terror-ism has no environment in which to thrive.

China supports pragmatic international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, based on mutual respect and consultation on an equal footing.

As a responsible member of the international community, China supports the United Nations in playing a leading and coordinating role in international cooperation against terrorism.

China upholds the UN Charter and other principles and norms of international law.

It has supported a series of resolutions on combating terrorism adopted by the UN Security Council and contributed to the full implementation of the UN Global Counterterrorism Strategy.

China has joined most of the international counter terrorism conventions, including the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings, International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism and the International Convention against the taking of hostages.

China has carried out a number of fruitful counterterrorism exchanges and cooperation with relevant countries through such bilateral and multilateral mechanisms as joint anti-terrorism exercises, joint border defence operations and suppression of illegal cyber space activities by terrorist, separatist and extremist forces as well as security cooperation, intelligence exchange and judicial cooperation during major international events.

It has played an important role in maintaining international and regional security and stability.

Xinjiang has been a key battlefield in the fight against terrorism in China.

In recent years, under the care and support of the central government, Xinjiang has established cooperation mechanisms with neighbouring countries on fighting terrorism in border areas and between law-enforcement departments.

Pragmatic exchanges and cooperation have been carried out in intelligence, joint border control, the investigation and capture of suspected terrorists, cutting off funds for terrorism, suppression of cyber space terrorism and transnational crimes, judicial assistance and cross-border oil and gas pipeline security.

Drawing experience from global efforts, Xinjiang has contributed to the international fight on terrorism through effective counterterrorism and de-radicalization campaigns based on its regional realities.

There is no doubt that Xinjiang’s fight against terrorism and extremism is an important component of the struggle of government of China.

While preventing and combating terrorism and extremism in accordance with the law, Xinjiang has maintained social stability and promoted social progress in the region, meeting the people’s aspirations for a safe and stable environment to live and work in and ensuring the basic rights of all ethnic groups to the greatest extent.

In today’s world, faced with the severe challenges of terrorism and extremism, no country can shy away from them.

Only by strengthening our community of shared future, abandoning double standards, enhancing political mutual trust, reaching strategic consensus and promoting exchanges and cooperation, can we effectively curb and combat terrorism and extremism in the interests of peace and stability.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at the core, with the strong sup-port of the people across the country and through the joint effort of all the ethnic groups of Xinjiang, China has made significant progress in its counterterrorism and de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang.

Though the three monsters of terrorism, separatism and extremism have gone from Xinjiang; yet their influence can trigger any time because of TTP and ETIM nexus.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) are seeking opportunities to create trouble in Xinjiang province of China.

Because of TTP’s support to ETIM, China may face complex situation in combating terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang province in future.

Focusing on social stability and lasting peace, Xinjiang continues fighting terrorism, ensures human rights, develops the economy, improves people’s lives and builds a united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally advanced socialist society where people live and work in peace and contentment.

Focusing on social stability and lasting peace, Pakistan needs to continue fight terrorism, ensure human rights, develop the economy, improve people’s lives and build a united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally advanced society where people live and work in peace and contentment.

For the successful elimination of terrorism from its land Pakistan has a lot to learn from China.

Premier Shehbaz President Zardari and other senior politicians should devise a workable formula to control ever devastating situation in KP and Balochistan.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK. ([email protected])