Sajal Aly Video Leak: TikTok star takes Legal Action against Leaks Scandal

LAHORE – TikTok Star and host Sajal Malik becomes latest Pakistani celebrity who falls victim to Fake Video Scandal, as the clips shared online shows her in compromising condition.

Amid growing trend of alleged video leaks targeting social media influencers, the show host has come forward to deny involvement in clip recently circulated online.

The clip which went viral shows woman resembling to Sajal Aly involving in intimate moment with a man, which sparked widespread speculation on Facebook, WhatsApp groups.

Sajal Malik Video Leak; Here’s What We Know

If you look closely at the clips, the woman is clearly not Sajal Malik, but another woman and the clip was shared with false captions to mislead social media users.

Meanwhile, Sajal officially lodged complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the clip was fake and has nothing to do with her.

Sajal Malik told digital platforms that clips are not mine. She said situation caused her emotional distress and criticised both media outlets and online pages for spreading unverified claims.

Samia Hijab Video Leak

This incident comes after another TikToker Samia Hijab also denied any connection to intimate videos shared online. The clips were artificially generated using deepfake technology, sparking renewed concerns about AI misuse and online harassment.

Over past few months, several other public figures, including Minahil Malik, Mathira, and Amsha Rehman, also found themselves entangled in similar controversies, leading to a broader conversation about dangers of deepfakes and urgent need for stronger digital laws.