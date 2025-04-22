AGL64.8▲ 1.73 (0.03%)AIRLINK182.71▲ 2.54 (0.01%)BOP10.45▼ -0.97 (-0.08%)CNERGY8.43▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL9.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML43.03▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)DGKC126.49▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL46.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.18▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC145.78▲ 0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL13.03▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.41▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF67.3▼ -2.14 (-0.03%)NBP89.64▲ 1.26 (0.01%)OGDC213.28▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.92▼ -0.66 (-0.06%)PPL170.66▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.23▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL95.04▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.47▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL37.18▲ 2.82 (0.08%)TPLP9.99▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.96▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG66.89▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY27.45▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Sajal Aly Video Leak: TikTok star takes Legal Action against Leaks Scandal

Sajal Aly Video Leak Tiktok Star Takes Legal Action Against Leaks Scandal
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – TikTok Star and host Sajal Malik becomes latest Pakistani celebrity who falls victim to Fake Video Scandal, as the clips shared online shows her in compromising condition.

Amid growing trend of alleged video leaks targeting social media influencers, the show host has come forward to deny involvement in clip recently circulated online.

The clip which went viral shows woman resembling to Sajal Aly involving in intimate moment with a man, which sparked widespread speculation on Facebook, WhatsApp groups.

Sajal Malik Video Leak; Here’s What We Know

If you look closely at the clips, the woman is clearly not Sajal Malik, but another woman and the clip was shared with false captions to mislead social media users.

Meanwhile, Sajal officially lodged complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the clip was fake and has nothing to do with her.

Sajal Malik told digital platforms that clips are not mine. She said situation caused her emotional distress and criticised both media outlets and online pages for spreading unverified claims.

Sajal Aly Video Leak Tiktok Star Takes Legal Action Against Leaks Scandal

Samia Hijab Video Leak

This incident comes after another TikToker Samia Hijab also denied any connection to intimate videos shared online. The clips were artificially generated using deepfake technology, sparking renewed concerns about AI misuse and online harassment.

Sajal Aly Video Leak Tiktok Star Takes Legal Action Against Leaks Scandal

Over past few months, several other public figures, including Minahil Malik, Mathira, and Amsha Rehman, also found themselves entangled in similar controversies, leading to a broader conversation about dangers of deepfakes and urgent need for stronger digital laws.

Zarnab Shastri Video Leak: Another Pakistani TikToker caught in Leaks Controversy

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani Banks see Profit Growth slowdown in Q1 2025 amid dip in Investment Returns

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather update; heatwaves continue to persist

  • Business, Featured

Junaid Jamshed’s merger with U&I Garments approved

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Multan Sultans set challenging 229-run target for Lahore Qalandars

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer