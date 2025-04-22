PSL X: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs

MULTAN – Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the PSL X match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Chasing a challenging 229-run target for victory, Lahore Qalandars reached 195/9 in the allocated 20 overs.

Sikandar Raza was the top scorer for Qalandars with an unbeaten 50 runs, followed by Sam Billings, who made 43. Fakhar Zaman contributed 32 runs, Daryl Mitchell 19, Abdullah Shafique 18 and Mohammad Naeem 11 runs.

Ubaid Shah got three wickets and Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir two each, while Josh Little and David Willey picked one wicket each. Yasir Khan was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and batting first, skipper Mohammad Rizwan (32) and Yasir Khan (87) provided a solid start with an 87-run opening partnership.

Iftikhar Ahmed contributed a valuable unbeaten 40 runs, followed by Usman Khan, who made 39. Ashton Turner scored 15 runs while Michael Bracewell scored nine runs to enable Sultan to reach 228/5 in the allocated 20 overs. Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets while Asif Afridi, Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi got one wicket each.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Joshua Little

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi