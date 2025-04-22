Protests hurt patients

THE ongoing protests by healthcare professionals in Rawalpindi have once again brought the spotlight on the state of public healthcare in our country.

Doctors under the banner of the Young Doctors Association are boycotting duties at three major government hospitals, disrupting Outpatient Department (OPD) services and creating difficulties for countless patients—most of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

There is no denying that protest is a democratic right.

Healthcare professionals, like any other segment of society, have the right to raise voice for their rights.

Their opposition to the proposed privatisation of public hospitals is rooted in concerns such as job security.

However, when such protests result in the suspension of essential services, it is the poor who suffer the most as they cannot afford private consultations.

The deteriorating condition of public hospitals is a reality no one can ignore.

There is indeed an urgent need to reform and improve the quality of care, the infrastructure and the management of these institutions.

The government sees privatisation as a means to introduce efficiency—perhaps with good reason.

But this path cannot be taken in isolation from the socio-economic realities of the country.

Privatisation without a robust social safety net will only widen the healthcare gap between the rich and the poor.

Even the middle class, who often shy away from government facilities due to poor service, find themselves financially burdened when dealing with serious ailments in private hospitals.

This is where the introduction and expansion of a comprehensive health insurance scheme becomes not only relevant but essential.

Before any step towards privatisation is taken, the State must ensure that free or heavily subsidised treatment remains accessible to those who are unable to afford healthcare on their own.

A nationwide health insurance program that covers both the poor and the middle class would be a vital measure to ensure inclusivity.

After all, those who pay taxes have a fundamental right to receive state-of-the-art medical care without being pushed to the brink of financial ruin.

Both the government and healthcare professionals must remember that their primary responsibility is to the people.

The solution lies not in standoffs but in dialogue, empathy and a shared commitment to reform that protects the rights of patients and also the professionals who serve them.