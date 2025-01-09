Romina inaugurates Pakistan’s first green road initiative

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam launched first green road initiative at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday.

In her address, Khurshid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating climate change under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership.

She highlighted the country’s focus on both short-term and long-term solutions, including renewable energy projects and the development of climate-resilient infrastructure.

She commended the climate initiatives spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing their significance within Pakistan’s broader climate strategy. “These initiatives are key to reducing our carbon footprint,” she said.

Khurshid stressed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to build a more sustainable future. She described the green road as a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and climate action.

“This marks a major step forward in creating cities that are not only economically prosperous but also environmentally responsible,” she stated.

The green road, she explained, serves as an example of how green technologies and practices can be seamlessly integrated into urban infrastructure. It offers solutions to urgent environmental issues while enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

Ms. Khurshid outlined how this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader climate goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy use, and promoting sustainable urban development.