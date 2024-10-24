Governor KPK promotes sports for nation’s positive image

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal KarimKundi, attending the POA Environment Commission Tree Plantation Ceremony and the 7th National Men’s Softball Championship 2024 at KPT Football Stadium, emphasized the crucial role of sports and education in shaping a positive image of the country. Speaking at the event on Thursday, the Governor praised the active participation of women and youth in sports, calling it a positive development. Addressing the media, Governor Kundi highlighted the need to promote a variety of sports in Pakistan, noting that while cricket enjoys widespread popularity and should be supported, other sports deserve equal attention.

He pointed out that after the 18th Amendment, the responsibility for supporting various sports lies with the provincial governments. Expressing pride in KPK’s participation in the championship, the Governor shared his goal of hosting similar events, including Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, in KPK. He acknowledged the negative perceptions surrounding the province and stated that sports events could help change this image.

To further these efforts, he proposed organizing friendly matches involving parliamentarians, including KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, to promote unity and a positive outlook. Governor Kundi also emphasized his commitment to working alongside CM Gandapur, setting aside political differences for the betterment of KPK. In conclusion, he planted a tree sapling at the stadium, reinforcing the event’s environmental theme.