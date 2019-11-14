Resolution of conflicts vital for peace, stability in region: Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi has said that resolution of bilateral conflicts is vital for peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

Addressing a seminar on Regional Peace and Development in Islamabad on Wednesday, Arif Alvi said there are several UN Security Council resolutions promising right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. Pakistan and the Kashmiri people had hopes from the United Nations that these will be implemented, he added.

President Alvi said the nations should rise above their vested interests and work collectively for the humanity to cope with the challenges including that of the global warming.

He said Pakistan has overcome terrorism and the country learnt from its experiences. On the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment in Babri Mosque, the President said there is frustration amongst the Muslims as well as other minorities in India. He said that Pakistan has a great and important role in establishing peace and stability in the region. He said the opening of Kartarpur corridor is a strong reflection of Pakistan’s desire for regional harmony.

President Alvi said the global resources are under threat due to irresponsibility of some stockholders and the world should come forward to reduce causes of conflict in the world especially in South Asia.