Economy is stable: PM Imran Addresses Sino-Pak tyre manufacturing joint venture signing ceremony

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said now that his economic team had “stabilised the economy”, the government is focusing on creating job opportunities and facilitating investors.

Speaking at Sino-Pak Tire Manufacturing Joint Venture Signing Ceremony, the prime minister said that the government’s “next challenge” was to provide jobs to the people and, in order to create employment opportunities, the country needs investors to invest money.

“As investments increase, people get jobs, we believe that our economy’s growth rate will be higher than [what has been] predicted,” he told attendees. The prime minister said that the government was focusing on the development of the construction sector and was also making efforts to facilitate foreign investors.

He pointed out that Pakistan had climbed 28 spots on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index.

“This is a now a daily struggle for my office, Board of Investment and Ministry of Commerce that we increase our exports and bring in investors in order to [improve] our country.”

Lauding the joint venture between automobile firms in Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Imran said that he was happy that tyres, which were previously being smuggled, will now be manufactured in the country, increasing exports.