PM should stop hue & cry over Nawaz going abroad: Shujat

Islamabad:

Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that storm which started over matter of Nawaz Sharif’s going abroad, Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to control it.

Commenting on different reports about Nawaz Sharif’s going abroad, he told the media in Islamabad that as I have already said that life and death is in the hands of Almighty Allah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been provided an opportunity by Almighty Allah.

Responding to a question, he said that as head of the government Imran Khan should not listen to such people in his good decisions who are trying to create dent in the good decision of allowing Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that the prime minister should not cast ‘aspersion’ on his forehead which would be difficult to wash.

In response to another question, Ch Shujat Hussain said that the rulers should pay attention to eliminate price hike and unemployment for which the government is being subjected to harsh criticism.