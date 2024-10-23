Rana to attend multilateral industrial policy forum in KSA

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the two-day United Nations Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum (MIPF), being held in Riyadh from October 23-24.

On the sidelines, the Minister will engage with the international delegates to discuss strategies for enhancing industrial growth and sustainable practices. The Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum is being organized in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The forum is expected to focus on advancing effective industrial policy solutions and tools to tackle challenges to sustainable industrialization. It will address the following key themes: artificial intelligence, digitalization and automation in manufacturing, energy transition, and sustainable and resilient supply chains.—NNI