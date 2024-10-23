AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Pak delegation meets reps of Alvarez & Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services

Ptcl China Mobile To Enhance National International Connectivity
The Pakistan delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Alvarez & Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services, comprising Dr. Reza Baqir, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, Mr. Peter Briggs, Division Executive for Sovereign Advisory Services, and Mr. ThibaudFourcade.

Alvarez & Marsal team congratulated Pakistan on the successful conclusion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with IMF and discussed various approaches through which Pakistan could access the international capital markets and external creditors.

The team outlined the steps needed for the country to chart an accelerated path to capital markets following a well-sequenced strategy.
Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, is leading Pakistan delegation to the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF), being held in Washington DC from 21-26 October 2024. Other delegates include Mr. ImdadUllahBosal, Finance Secretary, Dr. KazimNiaz, Secretary Economic Affairs, and Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan.—APP

News desk

