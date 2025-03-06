Punjab begins registration for e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers

LAHORE – The Punjab government has begun registration for auction of attractive vehicle number plates through e-Auction App and Web Portal.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has developed the App and web Portal with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Interested individuals can register till March 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle numbers.

The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and motorcar number plates, allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes.

The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided through the online system.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle.”