Naqvi praises modern equipments showcased at SAHA expo

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control MohsinNaqvi participated in the SAHA Expo in Istanbul today. Interior Minister along with representatives from other countries, inaugurated SAHA Expo-2024.

Upon arrival at the expo, Turkish officials warmly welcomed MohsinNaqvi. Interior Minister met with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General MetinGürak and congratulated him on the successful organization of the expo and extended his good wishes. General MetinGürak thanked MohsinNaqvi for Pakistan’s participation in the International Expo. Interior Minister along with representatives from other countries visited the expo. He also reviewed the Pakistani stalls and praised the equipment displayed over there.

The Interior Minister expressed deep interest in the modern machinery and equipment showcased at the expo, saying, “I am delighted to see the innovative technology displayed at the International Expo.”

He added that International Expo-2024 will foster increased cooperation among friendly nations.

Earlier, upon arrival in Turkiye, MohsinNaqvi was warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr. Yusuf Junaid, Turkiye’s Ministry of Interior Director General Mehmet llidi, and high-ranking officials.

During his visit, Interior Minister will meet with Turkish cabinet ministers and central leadership.

He stated that the trip aims to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye relations and the discussions will revolve around enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly border management, security, and combating human trafficking.

MohsinNaqvi acknowledged Turkiye’s consistent support for Pakistan, highlighting excellent brotherly relations between the two countries. He emphasized that the primary objective of this visit is to further solidify Pakistan-Turkiye relations.—PR