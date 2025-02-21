Ramazan Calendar 2025 Pakistan – Sehri and Iftar Timings

Holy month of Ramazan is finally here, and Muslims are excited to observe fasting and for special prayers. With holy month expected to start from starting of March 2025, Pakistanis are looking for Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan 2025 Starting Date in Pakistan

Ramazan 2025 is likely to start on March 1, 2025 (Saturday), these are tentative dates and final date will be announced after sighting of the crescent moon.

Sehri and Iftar Time in Pakistan 2025

City Sehri Time Iftar Time Karachi 05:37 AM 06:36 PM Lahore 05:07 AM 06:02 PM Islamabad 05:11 AM 06:06 PM Rawalpindi 05:11 AM 06:06 PM Multan 05:19 AM 06:15 PM Peshawar 05:17 AM 06:12 PM Quetta 05:36 AM 06:33 PM

In Karachi, Sehri is likely to start at 05:37 AM and Iftar at 06:36 PM. In Lahore, the Sehri time will be slightly earlier, at 05:07 AM, while Iftar will be at 06:02 PM. Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have the same timings, with Sehri at 05:11 AM and Iftar at 06:06 PM.

Multan’s Sehri is at 05:19 AM, and Iftar at 06:15 PM. Peshawar’s timings are similar to Multan, with Sehri at 05:17 AM and Iftar at 06:12 PM. Lastly, Quetta will have Sehri at 05:36 AM and Iftar at 06:33 PM.

Fasting Time in Pakistan