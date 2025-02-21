People in THIS Village are making more money on YouTube than celebrities; full details here

YouTube, the Video Streaming platform with 2.50 billion monthly users, is changing lives by providing access to free information and learning, empowering creators to share their talents and build careers, and fostering global communities.

One such example is a remote village of Tulsi, which lies in Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where the platform has become more than just an entertainment platform, and is a lifeline for many villagers, providing them with a source of income and changing their lives. This small village, with a population of just around 4,000, has gained the title of “YouTube Village,” thanks to the growing number of residents creating content that reaches millions worldwide.

A man named Vijay Verma spearheaded the transformation along with his friend Shukla, who created the popular YouTube channel “Being Chhattisgarh” before the Covid pandemic. Their channel quickly became a sensation, helping highlight the cultural and social issues of rural India.

These people shot videos of daily life, festivals, and even important political events. One of their most viral videos, featuring the harassment of a young couple on Valentine’s Day by right-wing groups, garnered over 1lac followers.

This rise to fame on YouTube led to changes in the local economy. Villagers, who once only farmed or did manual labor, now participate in video production and content creation. They not only earn money through ad revenue but also gain social recognition, a phenomenon rarely seen in rural India.

Among many YouTube stars that have emerged from this village are women, who are breaking barriers and challenging traditional gender roles. Women are also now using platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to showcase their talents.

Meanwhile, local government support further boosted village’s transformation when a state-of-the-art studio was built in 2023. Former collector of the area, Sarveshwar Bhore, mentioned that the studio was meant to bridge the gap between rural and urban life and encourage more villagers to pursue careers in digital media.

YouTube impact not only provided economic opportunities but has also fostered cultural shift. Villagers, particularly women, now feel empowered to break free from traditional gender roles. Female villagers, once confined to domestic chores, are now actively involved in content creation and even running their own channels.