PM Ramadan Relief package 9999 Helpline Update for 2025

Pm Ramadan Relief Package 9999 Helpline Update For 2025
ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for Pakistanis as the federal government is set to distribute Ramadan Relief Package worth over Rs20 billion this year.

Ahead of Holy Month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared key directives to IT ministry for efficient implementation of the upcoming Ramadan Relief Package.

Ramadan Relief Package 2025

Ramadan package will be distributed with new helpline being set with short code 9999 to confirm messages related to relief program.

Ministry of Information Technology will also be responsible for verifying applicants by matching their identity card details with their cellphone numbers. To monitor the entire operation, a control room will be established at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

PM Sharif instructed that proposed package be presented for discussion at the next federal cabinet meeting. The relief package aims to provide financial aid to 3.9 million families. Notably, this year’s distribution will exclude utility stores, marking a significant change in the way assistance is provided.

The new relief package comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support citizens during Ramadan.

Web Desk (Lahore)

