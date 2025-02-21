Lahore, Punjab weather; rains increase cold intensity

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds last day have increased cold intensity in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the night and early morning.

As the continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Friday night and during the weekend.

Partly cloudy and extremely cold weather is predicted in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings during the period. Fog/mist will likely persist in plains including Lahore during the night and early morning.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Saturday and 05°C and 07°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07), Narowal 02, Jhang 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped 02°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.