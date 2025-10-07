Ramadan 2026 Expected Dates Revealed

ISLAMABAD – Wait for Ramadan keeps Muslims excited for whole year as it promises month of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and closeness to Allah SWT. The month brings fasting and opportunity for patience.

Ramadan vibes in Pakistan is something which we cannot explain without feeling it. From bustling streets to packed mosques, and from long fasting hours to joyous family gatherings, Ramazan promises to be memorable and blessed month for Muslims across the globe.

The holy month is always magical time as families and friends coming together for Sehri and Iftar, and communities embrace the spirit of giving. As Pakistanis look ahead, many are asking: When will Ramazan begin in 2026?

Ramadan 2026 Expected Dates

As per calculations, Ramadan is expected to start around February 18-20, depending on sighting of the moon in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and parts of the workd.

In Dubai and other UAE states, Ramazan 2026 is likely to begin on Thursday, February 19. The forecast comes from the Emirates Astronomy Society, which based its calculations on precise observations.

Emirati astronomers revealed that the new moon of Ramazan will appear on Tuesday, February 17 at 4:01 PM, but it will set only one minute after sunset, making it impossible to sight. As a result, the first fast is expected to start on February 19, pending confirmation from the official moon-sighting committee.

Ramazan 2026 will arrive in early spring this year, bringing pleasant weather with pleasant temperatures likely remaining. Occasional rainfall may also provide a refreshing and tranquil backdrop to the sacred month, making this Ramazan not only spiritually fulfilling but also environmentally soothing.