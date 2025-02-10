Ramzan moon 2025 in Pakistan: Met office shares latest prediction

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on February 28 for Ramzan moon sighting while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has a shared a prediction in this regard.

It said the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 05:45 Pakistan Standard Time on Feb 28. “Astronomical parameters of new moon and average cloud amounts at Pilot Balloon Observatories of Pakistan Meteorological Department are attached herewith,” it said.

According to astronomical parameters, the Met Office said there is “No Chance of sighting the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH on the evening of 28-02-2025 i.e on 29th Shaban 1446”.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy/fair in most parts of the country on that day.

When Will First Roza in Pakistan?

As per the Met Office prediction, it will be 30-day Shaban month and the holy month of fasting would commence on March 2.

So the first Roza of Ramzan 2025 will be observed on March 2, Sunday.

Ramzan 2025

Ramzan is the sacred ninth month in Islamic calendar and it is also called “the month of fasting” as Muslims across the world mark it every year with religious zeal and zest.

During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset and they abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

The believers also offer Tarawih prayers and arranged Iftar parties for friends and relatives. The holy Quran was also sent down from heaven during this sacred month.

In Pakistan, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee makes announcement regarding commencement of Islamic months after moon sighting. The decision regarding beginning of the month of Ramzan is also made by the same committee, which includes religious leaders from all school of thoughts of Muslims.