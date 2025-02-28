Ramazan 2025 Timings for Schools in Pakistan; full schedule here

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in country’s federal capital Islamabad shared revised timings for all government schools and colleges during Ramadan 2025.

A notification shared by the Federal Directorate of Education issued new notification regarding revised timings for schools and colleges. The new schedule will be implemented from next week and will stay in effect till Eidul Fitr.

Islamabad School Timings

For single-shift schools, the new timings are from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, schools classes will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Shifts Monday to Thursday Friday Single-Shift Schools 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Double-Shift Schools 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Evening Shift Schools 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Double-shift schools will follow a schedule from Monday to Friday, with classes taking place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For evening shift institutions, classes will be held from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, the timings will be from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The decision is aimed at ensuring a structured learning environment while considering the convenience of both students and staff. Educational authorities have advised all institutions to adhere to these new timings to facilitate smooth operations during the holy month.

Ramadan 2025 Schedule