PM Shehbaz launches Rs20 billion Ramazan Package 2025

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the Ramazan package 2025 worth Rs20 billion to provide relief to deserving families in the holy month of fasting.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said Rs5,000 will be provided per family under the package, adding that discount will also be provided on various items at the utility stores.

He said the cash assistance will be distributed among the families through a digital system, adding that transparency will be ensured in it.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said people will no longer be needed to wait in long queues to get the relief amount.

This is a developing story…