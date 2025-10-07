Russia vows Afghan Support in high-stakes diplomatic talks in Moscow

MOSCOW – A high-stakes diplomatic gathering amassed key regional powers to discuss the future of Afghanistan. For the first time, Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister attended Moscow Format Consultations, in what is said to be shift in how the international community engages with Kabul.

The summit included representatives from Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran, India, and Central Asian nations, all converging with one shared goal: ensuring Afghanistan does not become a threat to regional peace.

The joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks was firm. Any attempt by countries to establish military infrastructure in Afghanistan or its neighbors was declared “unacceptable.” Afghan territory, the statement stressed, should never be used to threaten the security of other nations. Participants called on the Afghan government to take swift and comprehensive measures to eliminate terrorism and prevent the country from becoming a launchpad for extremist activity.

The discussions went beyond statements. Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, revealed that a separate four-nation meeting with China, Russia, and Iran focused on the presence of banned terrorist groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and Jaish al-Adl. Leaders at the table pledged to intensify coordination and joint action to tackle these threats.

Pak envoy also held bilateral talks with Chinese and Iranian envoys, stressing the importance of a coordinated regional strategy for peace and security. In discussions with China’s envoy Yu Xiao Yong, both sides highlighted the need for lasting stability and emphasized the Pakistan–China partnership in addressing shared challenges. His meeting with Iran’s special envoy, Mohammad Reza Bahrami, focused on counterterrorism and humanitarian issues, while talks with Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, explored ways to strengthen regional cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed the Taliban’s participation, underscoring that Afghanistan’s stability is critical for regional peace. He sharply criticized Western nations, accusing them of abandoning Afghanistan and leaving its people to face severe hardship.