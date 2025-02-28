AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Punjab govt announces New Ramadan Office Timings; Check notification here

Punjab Govt Announces New Ramadan Office Timings Check Notification Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Friday announced revised timings for holy month of Ramadan, with all offices set to start from 9:00 am.

A notification shared by Services and General Administration Department outlined official office timings for month of Ramadan – the sacred month when Muslims fast and pray for whole month.

It said offices in Punjab Civil Secretariat will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the office hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Ramadan 2025 Working Hours in Punjab

Office  Monday to Thursday Friday
Civil Secretariat 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Offices working 6 days 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

This schedule ensures a balanced work routine during Ramadan while respecting the fasting hours.

For government offices operating six days a week, the working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with Fridays observing reduced hours from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Punjab Govt Announces New Ramadan Office Timings Check Notification Here

The new schedule will help ensure a balanced work routine during the holy month of Ramadan while accommodating the religious observances of fasting.

Ramadan Calendar 2025

Ramzan 2025 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Six militants gunned down by Pak security forces in Wazristan: ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

First Roza on Sunday as Ramadan 2025 moon not sighted in Pakistan

  • Business, Pakistan

LPG prices reduced by Rs6 per kg in Pakistan ahead of Petrol Price review

  • Featured, Pakistan

Ramzan 2025 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer