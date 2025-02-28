Punjab govt announces New Ramadan Office Timings; Check notification here

LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Friday announced revised timings for holy month of Ramadan, with all offices set to start from 9:00 am.

A notification shared by Services and General Administration Department outlined official office timings for month of Ramadan – the sacred month when Muslims fast and pray for whole month.

It said offices in Punjab Civil Secretariat will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the office hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Ramadan 2025 Working Hours in Punjab

Office Monday to Thursday Friday Civil Secretariat 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM Offices working 6 days 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

This schedule ensures a balanced work routine during Ramadan while respecting the fasting hours.

For government offices operating six days a week, the working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with Fridays observing reduced hours from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The new schedule will help ensure a balanced work routine during the holy month of Ramadan while accommodating the religious observances of fasting.