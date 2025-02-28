When is first Roza in Pakistan as moon sighting committee meets today?

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold an important meeting today (February) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city Peshawar to sight the moon of Ramazan 2025.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azam will preside over the meeting which will record testimonies regarding the moon sighting.

The final decision regarding the moon sighting, which marks the start of the holy month of fasting, will be made by the central committee.

Weather Condition

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy weather in KP, including Peshawar, in the next 24 hours. This weather is expected to make moon sighting difficult, as the moon’s age at sunset will be approximately 12 hours with a moon-sun angular separation of just five degrees.

Predictions about Ramazan Moon Sighting 2025

The national space agency SUPARCO has predicted that Ramazan moon would not be visible on February 28 Friday, as it has predicted that the holy month would start on March 2, 2025.

First Roza of Ramazan 2025 in Pakistan

If the moon is visible today evening, the holy month will start on March 1 2025 Saturday. If not, the first roza of Ramazan 2025 will be observed on March 2 in Pakistan.