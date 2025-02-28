Six militants gunned down by Pak security forces in Wazristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces carried out an intelligence-based strike in Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan District, targeting a group of Khwarij, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said operation led to an intense engagement between the forces and the militants, resulting in the death of six Khwarij.

The deceased militants were found to be involved in several attacks against Security Forces and the killing of innocent civilians. A significant amount of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the scene.

Later, a sanitization effort is ongoing in the region to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining militants.

The operation underscores the commitment of Pakistan’s Security Forces to eliminate terrorism and restore peace in the country.

KP and Balochistan experienced a sharp rise in militant violence in recent years. Last year, over seven hundred military and law enforcement personnel were killed in attacks across the country, making it the deadliest year for government forces in a decade, according to official reports and independent studies.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other splinter groups have been most active. Khawarij militants have claimed responsibility for many of these attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani government has also accused both the Khawarij and Baloch separatists of using Afghanistan as a launchpad for cross-border assaults.