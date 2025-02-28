Ramzan 2025 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – All eyes are on the sky as people in Pakistan are waiting for Ramadan moon, with members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today in Peshawar on Friday.

Ruet meeting is being chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the KP capital, with the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees holding their own sessions at their respective locations.

Report Moon Sighting in Pakistan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief and other officials encouraged Muslims across the country to take part in the moon sighting process. Those who spot the moon are advised to report it to their district committees, which will then pass the information along to the central committee.

Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on Sunday, but the final confirmation will depend on the committee’s decision after reviewing moon sighting reports.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making moon sighting difficult, with the moon’s age at sunset being 12 hours and a five-degree separation from the sun. Despite this, Ramadan is expected to begin on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

SUPARCO had earlier predicted that the Ramadan moon would be hard to spot on February 28, with Ramadan starting on March 2. The final decision will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated on March 31, while Saudi Arabia may start Ramadan on March 1 due to a visible crescent moon on February 28.