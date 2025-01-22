AGL43.95▼ -1.34 (-0.03%)AIRLINK195.5▼ -2.47 (-0.01%)BOP9.86▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.39▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DCL9.21▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML42.2▼ -3.52 (-0.08%)DGKC108.32▲ 2.76 (0.03%)FCCL38.28▲ 2.28 (0.06%)FFL16.6▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)HUBC132.25▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.61▼ -0.33 (-0.05%)MLCF45.75▲ 0.77 (0.02%)NBP59.5▼ -1.66 (-0.03%)OGDC215.03▼ -3.2 (-0.01%)PAEL40.16▼ -1.26 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.4▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL182.88▼ -3.05 (-0.02%)PRL41.54▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC24.77▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL102.7▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.8▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.41▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP12.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET22.13▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG65.5▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)WTL1.74▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Rakhi Sawant wants item song with Wasim Akram

Rakhi Sawant Wants Item Song With Wasim Akram
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MUMBAI – Bollywood renowned dancer Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday expressed her desire to do an item song with former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram.

In a recent interview, which has gone viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant not only showed interest in Pakistani men but also expressed her admiration for the swing king, Wasim Akram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)


Talking about her second marriage, she said that her wish is to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai this time.

Rakhi expressed her love for her Pakistani fans and mentioned that she has many fans in Pakistan who send her gifts, which is why she believes she has tasted the salt of Pakistan.

The actress also spoke about meeting Wasim Akram, saying that when she shook hands with him, he got a shock. She suggested that he should do an item song with her.

During the conversation, Rakhi also mentioned her desire to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai, adding that whenever the wedding happened, she hoped Wasim Akram would attend it.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Saba Qamar turns up the heat with new bold photoshoot (VIDEO)

  • Lifestyle

Days of Our Lives actor San Martin commits suicide in Los Angeles

  • Lifestyle

Suspect involved in attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan remanded into police custody

  • Lifestyle

Playwright Qamar wants Mahira Khan to fit role in his film but not ready to forgive her

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer