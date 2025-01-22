Rakhi Sawant wants item song with Wasim Akram

MUMBAI – Bollywood renowned dancer Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday expressed her desire to do an item song with former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram.

In a recent interview, which has gone viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant not only showed interest in Pakistani men but also expressed her admiration for the swing king, Wasim Akram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)



Talking about her second marriage, she said that her wish is to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai this time.

Rakhi expressed her love for her Pakistani fans and mentioned that she has many fans in Pakistan who send her gifts, which is why she believes she has tasted the salt of Pakistan.

The actress also spoke about meeting Wasim Akram, saying that when she shook hands with him, he got a shock. She suggested that he should do an item song with her.

During the conversation, Rakhi also mentioned her desire to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai, adding that whenever the wedding happened, she hoped Wasim Akram would attend it.