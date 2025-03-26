Eidul Fitr 2025: Punjab’s 8-Day School Holidays to start from March 28

LAHORE – School-going students in Punjab are having a long holiday for Eidul Fitr 2025 celebrations.

The holidays will start from March 28 and will continue till April 6 Sunday, with schools scheduled to reopen on April 7, marking the start of the new academic year.

Secretary of School Education confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, ensuring that students will have ample time to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The results for annual exams will be announced on April 4, giving students and parents clarity on their academic progress.

This extended break is expected to bring much-needed relief to students and teachers alike, providing them with a chance to recharge before the new academic year begins.

Eid Holidays 2025

In capital, the federal education ministry announced schedule of holiday for schools on account of Eidul Fitr 2025. The ministry issued a notification for holidays in all federal institutions so students can celebrate the festival with ease.

Reports said the federal public educational institutions will observe Eid holidays from March 31 till April 4. The break will be followed by two weekly offs Saturday and Sunday (April 5 and 6) and it means that the educational institutions will reopen on April 7.