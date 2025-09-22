Qaumi Bachat new profit rate for Short Term Certificates in September 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced profit rate for Short-Term Savings Certificates with effect from September 2025.

The certificates were first rolled out by the government tin 2012 and these are designed specifically to meet the short term funding needs of the investors with maturity period of 3-months, 6-months and 1-year.

It is pledge-able and having 3-month, 6-month and 1-year maturity scheme and all Pakistani nationals as well as overseas citizens can invest in this scheme.

An investor can deposit minimum Rs10,000 in this category while there is no maximum limit.

The Qaumi Bachat recently revised the profit rate on Short Term Savings Certificates earlier this month.

Short Term Certificates Profit Rate September 2025

The profit rate for three-month maturity has been fixed at 10.28 percent or Rs2,570 on investment of each Rs100,000.

The profit rate for six-month maturity category has been fixed at 10.30% or Rs5,150 while the profit from 12-month maturity has been set at Rs10,420.

Tax Deduction on STSC Profit Rate

Investors appearing in Active Taxpayer List will pay 15% in wake of withholding tax on the total profit.

However, the authorities will charge 30% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.