23 September Holiday Update in Pakistan

KARACHI – Students, professionals, and government employees in Pakistan were thrilled at reports of Public Holiday on September 23, 2025. However, the excitement was short-lived as notification circulating online turned out to be FAKE.

Online portals have been sharing false reports claiming that September 23, 2025, would be public holiday in the country, leaving employees in frenzy about mid-week break.

With fake media reports and doctored notification, social media was buzzing with these misleading claims.

September 23 Holiday

These fake headlines, like “Public holiday declared on 23 September, government issues notification,” tricked many into believing that the day off applied in Pakistan.

The truth is that these reports are actually about Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day, which will be celebrated on September 23. Kingdom recognized the day, and this year kingdom is marking it under the theme “Pride in Our Nature,” giving public sector employees the day off and closing schools, banks, and government offices.

Despite Pakistani media outlets generating clicks and shares with these misleading headlines, the fact remains September 23 is a holiday in Saudi Arabia, not Pakistan.

Official Holidays in Pakistan