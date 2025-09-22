Pakistan to export boneless beef worth $8.1 million to UAE

KARACHI – Pakistan has signed a significant export agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under which the country will export frozen boneless beef worth $8.1 million to the Gulf nation.

The deal has been finalised between Pakistan’s leading beef export company, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), and UAE-based firm Gold Crest Trading FZE.

Details of the agreement were officially shared by TOMCL with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to the agreement, the exported product will be frozen boneless beef, which will be used in the UAE for both industrial and domestic processing.

A notable highlight of the deal is that it is a direct export agreement, eliminating the need for any intermediaries or agents, thereby streamlining the process and maximizing efficiency for both parties.

Recently, The Organic Meat Company achieved a score of 94.89% in an Operational Excellence Audit, which has further boosted its credibility and international standing in the meat export industry.