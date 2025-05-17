Punjab Weather: Severe heatwave as mercury likely to touch 44°C in Lahore today   

LAHORE – A severe heatwave has engulfed most parts of Punjab as mercury likely to touch 44°C .in the provincial capital during the hot weather on Saturday.

The scorching weather has left residents in major cities and surrounding areas struggling to cope.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and other lowland regions are currently under intense atmospheric pressure which resulted in extreme heat.

The meteorologists reported that the sun is emitting unusually strong radiation, making the heat more unbearable than usual.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a heatwave alert, warning citizens to brace for even higher temperatures in the coming days. A PDMA spokesperson said that temperatures are expected to rise significantly by May 19.

Weather experts predict that the mercury could remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal until May 20. In Lahore, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 28°C, while the maximum could soar up to 44°C.

The Meteorological Department has further stated that no relief is expected in the near future, with the heatwave likely to persist. There are no chances of rain in the coming days, which could further aggravate the situation for the public.

In response, both weather and medical experts have urged citizens to take all necessary precautions. People are advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours, cover their heads with caps or cloth when outside, increase their intake of water and fluids, and refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities.

The experts warned that the ongoing heatwave could lead to severe health complications and may even prove fatal in extreme cases. The vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with existing medical conditions are particularly at risk.

The authorities appealed to the public to stay informed about heatwave alerts and strictly follow the advisories issued by the PDMA and the Meteorological Department to minimize health risks and avoid potential casualties.