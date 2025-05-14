Heatwaves to prevail in Pakistan with upto 07°C above normal temperatures

ISLAMABAD – Heatwaves will likely prevail in Pakistan with upto 07°C above normal temperatures during the next 3-4 days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a high pressure will likely grip most parts of the country on May 15.

Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures will likely remain between 04°C to 06°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 15 to May 20.

Day temperatures will likely remain between 05°C to 07°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from May 15 to May 19.

A westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on May 19 (evening/night). Due to this system, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and May 20.

Possible Impacts and Advice: Due to heatwave conditions in the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well. Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate during the forecast period. Judicious use of water is requested in all fields of life.