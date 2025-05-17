President, PM and COAS visit Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed residence for condolence

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Friday visited separately to the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

“We are proud of the sacrifices by our brave soldiers.

The entire nation salutes them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices,” the president added.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.

Usman Yousaf was martyred during an attack on an airbase in Hyderabad, Sindh.

Despite their grief, his parents take pride in their son’s sacrifice.

“It was a huge shock,” said his elder brother, Taimoor Yousaf, “but they are proud he died for the country.

” Taimoor added, “We were just two brothers.

Usman was my best friend.

Losing him feels like losing a part of myself.

” Usman, who married six years ago, leaves behind two young daughters, aged 2 and 5.

Later, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.