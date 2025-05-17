AGL56.31▼ -1.47 (-0.03%)AIRLINK159.96▲ 0.51 (0.00%)BOP9.97▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.68▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL10.37▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML36.34▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)DGKC147.33▼ -3.97 (-0.03%)FCCL47.94▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL15.17▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.73▼ -0.68 (0.00%)HUMNL12.56▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)KEL4.4▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.15▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)MLCF74.78▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP87.98▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)OGDC211.5▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PAEL45.34▼ -1.62 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.72▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL172.39▼ -0.86 (0.00%)PRL33.43▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PTC22.72▲ 0.66 (0.03%)SEARL86.36▲ 2.23 (0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.67▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP8.92▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TREET19.91▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TRG63.39▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)UNITY27.12▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to reforms & fair taxation across all sectors

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with a delegation of the American Business Council (ABC) at the Finance Division on Friday.

The delegation was led by Mr.

Kamran Attaullah Khan, President of ABC, and included senior executives from leading US companies operating in Pakistan.

Senior officers from the Finance Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were also present.

At the outset, the Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Washington for the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he and his team had held productive discussions with the US-Pakistan Business Council.

He appreciated the longstanding contributions of American businesses to Pakistan’s economic development and stated, “The scale and depth of US investment in Pakistan is both significant and valuable — and we look forward to further expanding this partnership.

” The ABC delegation presented several proposals and raised sector-specific concerns.

The Minister welcomed their input and emphasized the importance of timely submission of budget proposals, noting that “dialogue should be continuous and not confined to the budget cycle.

” He further mentioned that the government is actively working to create a more structured and predictable policy environment, with efforts underway to strengthen the Tax Policy Office and establish an Advisory Panel for ongoing consultation.

 

News desk

