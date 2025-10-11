Punjab to announce Intermediate Part-I results on Oct 15

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) on Saturday approved October 15 as the official date for the announcement of Intermediate Part-I (Class 11) results across the province.

The officials said that over 200,000 students appeared in the annual examinations under the Lahore Board alone. The results of all nine educational boards — including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur — would be declared simultaneously at 10 am on Wednesday.

The students can access their results through the respective boards’ official websites or via SMS services.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government issued a notification to establish anti-harassment committees in all public schools across the province, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The initiative aims to ensure a safe and harassment-free environment for female students.

According to the School Education Department, each committee would comprise three teachers including at least one female member, and would handle harassment complaints confidentially and effectively. The committees would be responsible for ensuring fair inquiry processes, protecting complainants, and submitting regular reports to the District Education Authority (DEA).

All the schools have been instructed to submit the details of their committees to the department within 30 days.