Rickshaw driver’s son secures second position in Lahore Board Inter Exams

LAHORE – A moment of pride for a rickshaw driver as his son made his family and teachers proud by securing second position in the Lahore Board Intermediate examinations.

Subhan Zahoor, a resident of Shahdara, scored impressive 1134 marks in Science group. The shinning student has been studying for the past two years on a scholarship at Punjab College, Shahdara Campus.

Sharing his views after this feat , Subhan said his father drives rickshaw for 12 hours a day to support family. I want to become a software engineer in the future and make my parents proud. Meanwhile, Principal of the campus commended boy for his achievement, saying, “We are honored that Subhan brought this distinction to Shahdara Campus.

His class in charge and other teachers also praised him for his dedication, noting that Subhan is both hardworking and punctual.

BISE Lahore Inter Results 2025

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced results of Intermediate Part-II examinations. According to board officials, around 180,000 students appeared in the examination this year.

The overall pass percentage remained above 60 percent. However, more than 70,000 candidates were unable to clear the exam.