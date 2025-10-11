Religious party’s protest shuts roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore

LAHORE – Normal life in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore remained severely affected on Saturday as authorities continued to block major roads and suspend public transport services for a second consecutive day amid fears of protests by a religious group.

In Lahore, the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services remained suspended due to security concerns, while the Speedo Bus Service continued to operate on limited routes. According to the Lahore Mass Transit Authority, both major services were temporarily halted because of road closures and traffic diversions.

Key entry and exit routes to the city, including Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge, and Shahdara Road, were sealed with containers to prevent movement towards central Lahore. Several roads near the Lahore Press Club and adjoining areas were also closed, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

In the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, major arteries including Faizabad Interchange, Expressway, IGP Road, Khanna Pul, Kuri Road, and Dhoke Kala Khan remained closed for traffic. Routes from Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Sixth Road, Shamsabad, Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk, Saddar, and the old airport area were also blocked.

The Metro Bus Service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi stayed suspended for the second day, while heavy police contingents were deployed at Faizabad and other sensitive points to maintain law and order. The Rawalpindi administration also imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city limits.

Officials said the closures and security measures were precautionary steps to prevent potential unrest as intelligence reports indicated the possibility of a large-scale protest by the religious group in the coming days.