Raza Naqvi Attock

The Province of Punjab is still in the grip of dengue fever, with 214 new cases reported on Thursday. According to the latest data from the Health department, a total of 9,512 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

The Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan while sharing his advisory note through media on preventive measure against dengue fever has issued a compelling plea for citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. A spokesman of Health Department Attock says on Thursday. He urged cooperation with Health department teams which are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak. For those concerned, seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are indispensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.