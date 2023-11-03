Adam Khan Wazir Wana

On the instructions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President of Merged Districts, KP JUIF South Waziristan Lower candidates have formally started the collection of papers for getting constituency NA42 National Assembly party ticket. In the first phase, Maulana Moin Uddin and district president Maulana Mirzajan submitted the papers for getting the National Assembly ticket to Vice President Maulana Abdullah.

On this occasion Tehsil Wana Chairman Maulana Muhammad Saleh Wazir, Maulana Naik Muhammad, Mufti Faizullah, Maulana Gul Badshah and Maulana Fazal Noor also participated in the submission papers ceremony.

On this occasion, the candidate for the National Assembly Constituency of Lower South Waziristan Maulana Moinuddin said while talking to the media that I was forced by the current situation to submit the paper for the National Assembly ticket, because education, agriculture, forests and health are badly affected in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after merger.

He said that in this modern era, it is incomplete to go with the world without the aforementioned departments. He said, My personal wish is that the voice of this poor and oppressed people should be conveyed to the high authorities.