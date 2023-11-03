On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, a list of 97 illegal housing schemes has been issued within the district limits.

These societies include those whose cases for no-objection certificate (NOCs) have been rejected and whose cases are still pending for approval and have not yet been decided.

Citizens have also been instructed not to invest in these housing societies. There are a total of 80 housing schemes within the limits of the district council whose cases have been rejected or are still in the process.—INP