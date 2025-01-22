Punjab Baitul Maal Rs30,000 payment application 2025 update

LAHORE – Baitul Maal, a Punjab government-run institution, takes measures for social protection of vulnerable segments of the society by providing financial support.

The effectiveness of Bait-ul-Maal distribution depends on the good governance and management of the institutions. The system of Bait-ul-Maal, if used properly and efficiently, can be very beneficial for the poor in any society, according to official website.

It provides financial assistance to the poor, widows, orphans, invalids, infirm and other needy persons with emphasis on rehabilitation, educational assistance to needy/orphan and other purposes.

Baitul Maal Financial Assistance for Needy/Disable Persons

Baitul Maal offers one-time financial assistance for needy/disabled persons in Punjab for relief and their rehabilitation. Maximum limit of the financial assistance is Rs30,000 per individual.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants are required to meeting following criteria to avail the financial assistance:

Eligibility is determined by District Bait-ul-Maal Committees of the area of permanent residence of the applicant living below poverty level with preference to disabled/needy

People who are shelterless and facing emergent financial problems

Those who are not getting financial assistance from zakat or Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal

Disabled are given priority over others

Baitul Maal Financial Assistance Application 2025

Applicant may apply at link bm.punjab.gov.pk or through mobile app. The applicant can also visit bait-ul-maal committee office where staff will submit application on behalf of needy/disabled person.