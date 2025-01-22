AGL43.9▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)AIRLINK197.7▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.23▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL9.1▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML44.75▼ -0.97 (-0.02%)DGKC106.68▲ 1.12 (0.01%)FCCL36.64▲ 0.64 (0.02%)FFL16.7▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC134.9▲ 0.87 (0.01%)HUMNL14.04▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.56▲ 0.58 (0.01%)NBP60.7▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)OGDC216.9▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)PAEL40.72▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.36▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.65▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)PRL41.27▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC24.86▲ 0.09 (0.00%)SEARL103.85▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)TELE8.7▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.07 (0.00%)TPLP12.6▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)TREET22.32▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)TRG66.55▼ -0.05 (0.00%)UNITY32.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)WTL1.76▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Punjab Baitul Maal Rs30,000 payment application 2025 update

Punjab Baitul Maal Rs30000 Payment Application 2025 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Baitul Maal, a Punjab government-run institution, takes measures for social protection of vulnerable segments of the society by providing financial support.

The effectiveness of Bait-ul-Maal distribution depends on the good governance and management of the institutions. The system of Bait-ul-Maal, if used properly and efficiently, can be very beneficial for the poor in any society, according to official website.

It provides financial assistance to the poor, widows, orphans, invalids, infirm and other needy persons with emphasis on rehabilitation, educational assistance to needy/orphan and other purposes.

Baitul Maal Financial Assistance for Needy/Disable Persons

Baitul Maal offers one-time financial assistance for needy/disabled persons in Punjab for relief and their rehabilitation. Maximum limit of the financial assistance is Rs30,000 per individual.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants are required to meeting following criteria to avail the financial assistance:

Eligibility is determined by District Bait-ul-Maal Committees of the area of permanent residence of the applicant living below poverty level with preference to disabled/needy

People who are shelterless and facing emergent financial problems

Those who are not getting financial assistance from zakat or Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal

Disabled are given priority over others

Baitul Maal Financial Assistance Application 2025

Applicant may apply at link bm.punjab.gov.pk or through mobile app. The applicant can also visit bait-ul-maal committee office where staff will submit application on behalf of needy/disabled person.

8171 Web Portal Rs13,500 Payment Status Online for BISP Beneficaries 2025 Update

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Punjab Auqaf Dept board approves 20-25% salary increase, 15% pension hike

  • Pakistan

PM calls for transparency in selection of students for training in China

  • Pakistan

Hajj training schedule 2025 announced [Location and Dates]

  • Pakistan

Punjab School Teacher Internship Program 2025: Update on merit lists

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer