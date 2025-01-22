Punjab Auqaf Dept board approves 20-25% salary increase, 15% pension hike

LAHORE – The Punjab Auqaf department board on Wednesday approved 20-25 percent increase in the salaries of its employees and 15 percent hike in the pension.

The board also approved the estimated budget Rs4,508.367 million for the year 2024-25 and endorsed notification of a 20-25% increase in salaries and a 15% increase in pensions for its employees.

The board also granted approval to eliminate unnecessary posts in line with the government policy.

The reduction of redundant positions would result in an annual saving of Rs33.7 million for the department. The board also approved the certain administrative and financial matters of the department.

The development took place in the board meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain who visited the head office Head Office of Auqaf and Religious Affairs.

Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari gave a detailed briefing on the organizational structure, working, and future strategy of the department.

Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said, “I am pleased to know that the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department generates its own resources,”. He congratulated secretary Auqaf on achieving budget targets. The minister also directed to improve cleanliness at shrines and mosques under Auqaf’s management, ordered better facilities for the visitors.

The minister also sought a plan to utilize uncultivated Auqaf land besides stressing the need to increase rent on leased Auqaf properties. He also directed the department to formulate an effective strategy to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf lands.

“The Muttahida Ulema Board will be fully activated,” said Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while saying that he would visit Quran Board.

Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said, “the department has achieved financial stability due to measures taken in line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision,”. He said that departmental revenue and earnings increased by 25%.

“Under the leadership of Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Auqaf Department will reach new heights,” said the secretary. The officials from the Finance, Regulation, and Planning & Development departments and other relevant officers were present there.