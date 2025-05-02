AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

PSL X to raise childhood cancer awareness during Gladiators vs United match on May 3

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day during the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

Teams, match officials, and commentators will be involved in the support of the campaign on that day.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “As part of HBL PSL’s corporate social responsibility, we are observing Childhood Cancer Awareness on 3 May. This reflects our commitment to using the platform of cricket to help raise awareness around health challenges that affect many lives across the country.

“We are thankful to the teams, players, commentators, fans and media friends for their continued support in promoting these awareness efforts through HBL PSL.”

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day:

The HBL PSL X will see the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day to be observed during the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The match will begin at 8 pm.

Match officials and match commentators at the venue will wear gold ribbons, synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness campaigns. Gladiators and United players will wear Golden caps as well as gold ribbons.

The stumps in use for the match will also be branded in gold, while three cancer patients will be invited to the ground where they will be presented with signed shirts from both sides.

Additionally, childhood cancer awareness messages would be displayed on the digital screens placed at the stadium to create awareness about the disease, aimed at educating the spectators.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Islamabad United opt tp bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2025, Sports

PSL X:  Multan Sultans’ captain says Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi needs prayers

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match abandoned due to rain

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 87 runs

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer