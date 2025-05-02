PSL X to raise childhood cancer awareness during Gladiators vs United match on May 3

LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day during the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

Teams, match officials, and commentators will be involved in the support of the campaign on that day.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “As part of HBL PSL’s corporate social responsibility, we are observing Childhood Cancer Awareness on 3 May. This reflects our commitment to using the platform of cricket to help raise awareness around health challenges that affect many lives across the country.

“We are thankful to the teams, players, commentators, fans and media friends for their continued support in promoting these awareness efforts through HBL PSL.”

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day:

The HBL PSL X will see the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day to be observed during the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The match will begin at 8 pm.

Match officials and match commentators at the venue will wear gold ribbons, synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness campaigns. Gladiators and United players will wear Golden caps as well as gold ribbons.

The stumps in use for the match will also be branded in gold, while three cancer patients will be invited to the ground where they will be presented with signed shirts from both sides.

Additionally, childhood cancer awareness messages would be displayed on the digital screens placed at the stadium to create awareness about the disease, aimed at educating the spectators.