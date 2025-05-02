Nigeria reforms visa policy with new e-visa: Here’s what has changed

ABUJA – Nigeria has launched a fully digital e-visa system and automated landing and exit card processes, reforming its immigration policy.

A statement from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said the changes, which took effect on May 1st, are part of a broader reforms under the country’s 2025 Visa Policy.

The new system replaces the previous visa-on-arrival process and introduces 13 visa categories under the Short Visit Visa (SVV) class. The biggest advantage is that the applications will be processed online within 48 hours, and successful applicants will receive e-visas and QR codes by email.

Authorities say the reforms are aimed at increasing national security, streamlining immigration procedures, and aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Under the latest reforms, all inbound foreign travellers must now complete an electronic landing card prior to boarding, while outbound passengers are required to fill out an online exit card before departure. The manual disembarkation and embarkation forms have been discontinued.

For the assessment of the reforms, a three-month transition period is in place until 1 August 2025, during which foreigners currently residing in Nigeria with expired visas can leave the country without penalties.

However, stricter penalties for overstays will come into force from 1 September. Travellers who remain in the country beyond their visa validity will face a daily fine of $15. Those overstaying by three months or more will be fined and barred from re-entry for five years. Overstays of a year or more will result in permanent blacklisting.

The e-visa portal is available at https://evisa.immigration.gov.ng while the digital landing/exit card system can be accessed via https://lecard.immigration.gov.ng.