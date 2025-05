Illegal Housing Societies In Islamabad, and Rawalpindi May 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – The number of illegal housing societies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad continues to climb higher, prompting CDA, RDA, and other officials to intensify crackdown.

The country’s capital city and its outskirts saw surge in illegal housing societies in previous years, amid influx. As demand for affordable housing rises, unapproved schemes have begun to mushroom, often without proper planning, infrastructure, or regulatory approval.

RDA even lodged FIRs against dozen of illegal schemes for operating without required approvals. Authorities have also taken action against unauthorized advertising. If you are planning to buy any piece of land, make sure to check full status of housing societies here.

Illegal Housing Society in Rawalpindi

Scheme Location Abad Pearl Villas Kalyal Abid Homes Kalri Addan Homes Dhamyal Adyala Town Adyala Airport Residencia Thalian, Kataria Airport Town Thalian Akbar Villas Morgah Aamin City One Bajnial Alfalah Homes Kalyal, Kalri Al-Buraq Enclave Bagga Sheikha Al-Fazal Garden Rakhain Al-Karim Builders Bagga Miana, Sangrial Al-Raffi Homes Dhamyal Kalyal Airline Avenue Pind Nasralla Army Welfare Trust Housing Wanni, Poor, Paswani, Jando Aurora Housing Scheme Lab Thatho, Taxila Baber Homes Kalyal Dhagal Bahria Enclave II Bobri Patha Bahria Enclave III Khattar Bahria Golf City Ext. Manga / Expressway Baroha Farm Houses Baroha Bin Alam Gahi Saydian CBR Residencia Kolian Par Century Town Bagga Sheikhan, Rawat Ch. Orangzeb Kaak Sheikhpur Defense View Kalyal Discovery Garden Mouza Mujahid Elixer Resort Dellah Murree Elegant City / New Model Town Nigyal Pahlwan Engineer CHS Piswal Executive Homes Kalyal Kalri Faisal Town Phase II Mera Kalan, Kolian Par, Dhalla Faisla Residencia Phase II Rajar, Khangar Federation of Employees CHS Lohi Bher Gallop Greens Farm Houses Gahi Syedian Globel Avenue Phase I Chakri Green City Boucha Green Homes Dhoke Abdullah Green View Colony Dhoke Abdullah Gulshan-e-Ali Adyala Gulshan-e-Bahar Mouza Pilo, Pilo Road Gulshan-e-Iqbal Mohri Gazan Gulshan-e-Sehat CHS Paswal, Wanni Gulf City (Fatima Town) Misrot, Chakri Road Hamza Town Kaliyal Hasan Homes Kalri Hawk Melbourne Chakbeli Khan Road High Gate Hills Khattar Hoon Adventure Farm Mouza Adhowal, Adyala Road Ittehad Heights Jattal, Girja Road Janjua Town I Jarahi Janjua Town II Jarahi Janjua Town III Jarahi Jinnah Town Adyala Judicial Town Trait, Karlot Khayaban-e-Millat Adyala Khayaban-e-Quaid Adyala Kohistan Enclave Ext. Sagra, Brahma Kohsar Extension Serrai Khola, Juggian, Pind Gondal Lake Marina Kotli Sattian Land Sub near T&T Housing Morgah Maryum Green City Morgah Maz City Pind Gondal Mehmood Town Banda Nagyal, Dhamial Road Mega City (Iqbal City) Missa Kiswal Merry Land City Adyala Metro Homes Kalri Ministry of Commerce CHS Wanni Morgah Hills Morgah Defense Road Muhammad Tahir Housing Hoon Mustafa Residencia Sheikhpur National Police Foundation Rawat National Town Jatal New Metro City Matial, Bhai Khan, Pindora New Murree Township Kotli Sattian OGDC Employees Coop Housing Dhagal Paras Villas / Raja Abid Homes Kalyal, Jorian Park Zameen Town Misriot, Chakri Road Qaim Mansion Adyala Road Radio Colony Employees Coop Housing Kalri Raja Nisar Kalyal Rasool Town Kotha Kalan Rawal Enclave Hayal Ranyal, Chakri Rawal Palm City Adyala Road Rawal Town & Enclave Hayal Ranyal, Chakri Road Rose Valley Adyala Samar Zar Villas Kalyal Samarzar Housing Project Kaliyal Saphire Valley Shahpur, Dhagal Sardar Town Dhoke Pahrian, Kalyal Shahpur Town (Sphire) Kalri Silver City Prime Jattal Soni Builders (Dream Homes, Peace City) Chakri Road The Avenue Nasrallah The Life Residencia Mohri Khatran Utility Cooperative Housing Trait / 22 Meel Veteran Employees CHS Dhok Bhadana Wah Residencia Pind Bhotti, Taxila Wah-Taxila Smart City Pind Godal Waddya Homes Morgah Wapda Town (Wapda CHS) Jando, Pandana Zaryab City Gharbal

